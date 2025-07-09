Sardar Jeswant Singh (1938 – 2025), Ex-Registration Department

Sardar Jeswant Singh

(Ex-Registration Department)

27.7.1938 – 24.7.2024

Ampang, Selangor | Village: Kothli, Bhatinda

Parents: Late Bir Singh @ Beer Singh & Late Bachan Kaur

Wife: Mahinder Kaur d/o Sham Singh

Children / Spouses:

Baljeet Kaur & Jagjit Singh

Jesvinder Kaur & Amar Singh

Darshen Kaur

Madanjit Singh & Gurmit Kaur

Manjit Kaur & Harbans Singh

Grandchildren:

Veerinderjit Singh, Ashvinderjit Singh,

Balvinderjeet Singh & Daljeet Kaur,

Simranjeet Kaur

Maneesha Kaur, Gursharan Kaur, Asleen Kaur,

Jasveer Singh, Namsimer Kaur, Amarpreet Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

9.15 am – 12.00 pm, 20th July 2025, Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

(Lot 64 & 65, Lorong Awan 2, Kuala Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor)

Darshen Kaur (012-6633156),

Manjit Kaur (012-3747958)

Please join us for the first Mithi Yaad of our beloved father.

Dear Dad,

Not a day goes by without us missing you. You were the pillar of our family, and your absence has left a void that is hard to fill. We pray that Waheguru Ji has welcomed you into His arms and home. While we have learned to move forward, the sense of emptiness remains. Your strong character and efficient manner are truly missed. We cherish the memories and the values you instilled in us. Love you always, and may you find happiness and peace wherever you are.

