Madam Jaginder Kaur Bachittar Singh (1942 – 2025)

MADAM JAGINDER KAUR D/O BACHITTAR SINGH
18.5.1942 – 22.7.2025
Parents:
Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji
(Former Head Granthi – Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor)
& Late Mata Jaswant Kaur Ji.
Siblings:
Late Mohinder Kaur,
Manjeet Kaur,
Late Jagjit Singh,
Late Bhagwant Kaur,
Guracharan Singh (Guru),
Jagadish Kaur,
Jitinder Kaur,
Amarinder Kaur
Deeply missed and forever cherished by her loving siblings, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, and a host of relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor
Saturday, 2nd August 2025, 5 pm – 7 pm
Kirtan Darbar, Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
We, the family of the Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji, extend our heartfelt gratitude for your prayers, presence, tributes, and support during this time of bereavement.
Your presence will be deeply appreciated.
Contact:
Amarinder Kaur 012 396 1356
Guracharan Singh (Guru) 019 669 7149
| Entry: 30 July 2025 | Source: Family
