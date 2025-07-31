Kulwant Singh @ Kelvin (A Devoted Sewadar of the Niketan Foundation)

In Loving Memory of

Veer Kulwant Singh Ji @ Kelvin

(A Devoted Sewadar of the Niketan Foundation)

With profound sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Veer Kulwant Singh Ji, a deeply cherished soul who dedicated his life to selfless service, humility, and devotion. On 30th July 2025, Veer Ji peacefully departed from this world and returned to the eternal embrace of Waheguru Ji.

Veer Kulwant Singh Ji was not just a sewadar — he was the heartbeat of our community, a guiding light whose kindness, wisdom and unwavering commitment uplifted countless lives. His quiet strength and tireless service have left an indelible mark on all who had the honour of knowing him.

His absence leaves an ache in our hearts that words cannot fill. We are united in our grief and gratitude for the life he lived so humbly and the love he so freely gave.

Cortege arrives at Niketan HQ at 11.45pm, 3 July 2025, Wednesday

LAST RITES

31 July 2025, Thursday

5.00 AM Nitnem

6.00 AM Asa Di Vaar

9.00 AM Leaving to Loke Yew

10.00 AM ONWARDS: Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

12.00 PM SAskaar (Cremation)

We humbly request you to keep Veer Ji and his beloved family in your prayers during this time of deep loss. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace and grant strength to his family and loved ones.

Ang Sang Waheguru.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 31 July 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here