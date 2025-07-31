Mata Amar Kaur Sidhu Sardar Singh Gill (1936 – 2025)

Mata Amar Kaur Sidhu w/o Late Sardara Singh Gill

21.7.1936 – 30.7.2025

Pind: Dhingar Rampura Phul; District: Bathinda

Late Parents: Sergeant Jang Singh (Police) & Mdm Bachan Kaur

Passed away peacefully, leaving behind her beloved children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Children:

Gurdeep Singh (Hunter) & Kaldip Kaur (Deepa) Daljit Singh & Daljit Kaur (Dolly) Keshvinder Kaur (Kesha) & Prithipal Singh (Perth)

LAST RITES

2nd August (Saturday)

10:30am: Cortege will leave from the residence at 7, Jalan 40/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 KL

11:30 – 12:30pm: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

12.45pm: Saskaar. (Cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

9th August (Saturday), 5pm – 7pm

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara

Gurdeep +6019-337 4162 | Daljit +6012-207 7939

| Entry: 31 July 2025 | Source: Family

