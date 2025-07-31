MJHL 2025: The lads power into quarterfinals for first time

KLSSRC celebrates their march into quarterfinals of MJHL 2025 after defeating TBSS 2-1

In a landmark achievement, the Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) junior hockey team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL 2025) — a historic first in their four-season campaign in the competition.

The young squad delivered a strong performance in the preliminary rounds, securing two wins and one draw to clinch their spot in the knockout stage.

The milestone is a testament to the dedication of the players, the strategic guidance of coaches Baljit Singh Charun and Inspector Kevinder Singh, and the steadfast leadership of team manager Veena Kaur.

KLSSRC 2 – 1 TBSS-MSSMNS-PHNS

KLSSRC 1 – 1 MHS Juniors

KLSSRC 3 – 0 Storm DBKL

Quarterfinals Match: KLSSRC v SSTMI JB – 1 Aug 2025, Friday, 4.00pm, Bukit Jalil NHS 2

Jaidev Singh Gill in action for KLSSRC in MJHL 2025

