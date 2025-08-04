Rally legend Karamjit wins opening round of Malaysia rally

Karamjit Singh and navigator Daveender Singh at the Jempol rally in August 2025 – Photo: Supplied

Asian rally legend Karamjit Singh reaffirmed his status as a dominant force in Malaysian motorsport by clinching victory in the opening round of the Malaysia Rally Championship (MRC) held in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan yesterday (Aug 3).

Behind the wheel of his trusted Proton Gen 2, Karamjit, alongside navigator Daveender Singh, triumphed in the open category with a commanding performance, finishing in a time of one hour, six minutes, and 14 seconds. The win serves as a powerful statement of his enduring skill and competitiveness on the national stage.

The two-day event, dubbed the Rally of Jempol, was organised by Millennium Motorsports Adventures Club (MMAC) and sanctioned by the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM).

Karamjit, 63, was a former World Production Car Rally Champion.

“It was a good start for us this season…It was a tough rally for everyone, just finishing the rally itself was an achievement. We are grateful to the organisers for giving us a chance to once again compete,” he told the NST.

Karamjit Singh and navigator Daveender Singh at the Jempol rally – Photo: Karimah Ibrahim / AS

