Surinder Kaur Mangat (1937 – 2025), Jalan Siram, Butterworth

Surinder Kaur Mangat a/p Ganda Singh

6.8.1937 – 26.7.2025

(Jalan Siram, Butterworth)

Wife of Late Sarjit Singh A/L Pritam Singh

Father in Law: Pritam Singh A/L Bishan Singh (Ex-Police – Deceased)

Mother in Law: Mohindar Kaur A/P Boota Singh (Bebe – Deceased)

Sister in Law: Sukhjit Kaur A/P Pritam Singh (Biba – Deceased)

Sister in Law: Gurmail Kaur A/P Pritam Singh (Surinder’s only living next of kin)

Gurmail’s Husband: Darsan Singh

1 Nephew and 1 Niece

| Entry: 4 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

