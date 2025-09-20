Mehar Singh Sidhu Bhagat Singh (1930 – 2025), Buntong, Ipoh

Sardar Mehar Singh Sidhu s/o Late Bhagat Singh

Buntong, Ipoh, Perak (previously Ampang, Ipoh, Perak)

1 June 1930 – 20 September 2025

with profound sadness Sardarni Jarnail Kaur d/o Sardar Saudagar Singh announce the passing of her beloved husband.

Sardar Mehar Singh leaves behind a great legacy in his children, grandchildren and great-grand children.

Respect can be paid at residence No. 1010, Jalan Chui Chak,

Buntong, Ipoh 30100 Perak on Sunday the 21st of September 2025 from 9am to 2pm.

Cortege leaves residence at 2pm on Sunday the 21st of September 2025. Final rites/Saskar will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh at 3pm.

Akhand Path will commence at residence on Friday the 26h of September 2025, 8am, followed by Path da Bhog/Antim Ardass at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong on Sunday the 28th of September 2025 from 10am to 12pm.

Contact:

Kalwant Singh – 016-5052613

Jasbant Singh – 012-5403318

Entry: 20 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

