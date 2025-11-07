Telok Singh @ Talock Singh (1946 – 2025), Kuching, Sarawak

Telok Singh @ Talock Singh
9.1.1946 – 7.11.25
Kuching, Sarawak
Parents: Late Harnam Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur
Wife: Manjid Kaur d/o Sutjar Singh
Children / Spouses
Late Prithpal Singh
Harvinder Kaur/ Hareshpal Singh
Devinder Kaur/ Ruben
Balvinder Singh
Grandchildren
Brehmrajpal Singh
Kianjeet Singh
Ammisha Kaur
LAST RITES
Saturday, 8 November 2025
Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium
(Add: Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)
2pm to 4pm: Wake
4pm: Saskaar (Cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 23 November 2025, 10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
You will be dearly missed by your family, relatives and friends. We love you so much. You will forever remain in our hearts.
Hareshpal 019 252 5703
Harvin 010 236 1313
Devinder 016 964 1564
