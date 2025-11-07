Telok Singh @ Talock Singh (1946 – 2025), Kuching, Sarawak

Telok Singh @ Talock Singh

9.1.1946 – 7.11.25

Kuching, Sarawak

Parents: Late Harnam Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur

Wife: Manjid Kaur d/o Sutjar Singh

Children / Spouses

Late Prithpal Singh

Harvinder Kaur/ Hareshpal Singh

Devinder Kaur/ Ruben

Balvinder Singh

Grandchildren

Brehmrajpal Singh

Kianjeet Singh

Ammisha Kaur

LAST RITES

Saturday, 8 November 2025

Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium

(Add: Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)

2pm to 4pm: Wake

4pm: Saskaar (Cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 23 November 2025, 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

You will be dearly missed by your family, relatives and friends. We love you so much. You will forever remain in our hearts.

Hareshpal 019 252 5703

Harvin 010 236 1313

Devinder 016 964 1564

