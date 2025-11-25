Twentytwo13 editor Haresh Deol assaulted in broad daylight in Bangsar

Haresh, the co-founder and editor of Twentytwo13, subsequently lodged a police report at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters and will undergo a medical examination.

Haresh Deol – Photo: Videograb from LearnWithDiri

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Award-winning journalist Haresh Deol, who has been reporting extensively on the ‘doctored documents’ scandal involving seven so-called “heritage players” alleged to have obtained Malaysian citizenship fraudulently, was attacked in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, about 3.30pm today.

He had just concluded a meeting and was walking towards his car when he noticed two burly men loitering nearby.

Sensing trouble, Haresh ran but was knocked down by a third man who was at the scene. He fell to the ground as the two men attacked him. The man who knocked him down used his mobile phone to record the assault.

The attackers fled immediately, and no belongings were taken.

Haresh, the co-founder and editor of Twentytwo13, subsequently lodged a police report at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters and will undergo a medical examination.

Both his elbows were left bloodied, and he suffered bruising to his nose.

Twentytwo13 co-founder and managing editor Pearl Lee urged the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“Haresh is a respected and well-known journalist, and this incident marks the first such attack in his 25-year career. The assault on him is not only a personal attack but also an attack on Twentytwo13, an attack on journalism and the Malaysian media industry,” said Lee.

She called for swift action and justice.

National Press Club president Datuk Ahirudin Attan also strongly condemned the assault on Haresh, who is his deputy.

“The attack on Haresh is cowardly and feudal,” said Ahirudin.

