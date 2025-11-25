The inner path of Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib

By Harmeet Shah Singh | Opinion |

Humanity is marking the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib.

The commemoration turns our attention toward the inner force that shaped his life.

The execution in Delhi in 1675 is remembered by many. The spiritual strength behind it deserves equal remembrance.

Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib’s bani in Sri Guru Granth Sahib carries that strength with precision.

A shabad in Raag Gauree brings his message into full view:

ੴ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ॥ ਰਾਗੁ ਗਉੜੀ ਮਹਲਾ ੯ ॥ ਸਾਧੋ ਮਨ ਕਾ ਮਾਨੁ ਤਿਆਗਉ ॥ ਕਾਮੁ ਕ੍ਰੋਧੁ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਦੁਰਜਨ ਕੀ ਤਾ ਤੇ ਅਹਿਨਿਸਿ ਭਾਗਉ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ ਸੁਖੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਦੋਨੋ ਸਮ ਕਰਿ ਜਾਨੈ ਅਉਰੁ ਮਾਨੁ ਅਪਮਾਨਾ ॥ ਹਰਖ ਸੋਗ ਤੇ ਰਹੈ ਅਤੀਤਾ ਤਿਨਿ ਜਗਿ ਤਤੁ ਪਛਾਨਾ ॥੧॥ ਉਸਤਤਿ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਦੋਊ ਤਿਆਗੈ ਖੋਜੈ ਪਦੁ ਨਿਰਬਾਨਾ ॥ ਜਨ ਨਾਨਕ ਇਹੁ ਖੇਲੁ ਕਠਨੁ ਹੈ ਕਿਨਹੂੰ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਜਾਨਾ ॥੨॥੧॥ (ਅੰਗ 219)

The gist of its meaning in English as given by Professor Sahib Singh in Sri Guru Granth Darpan (full Panjabi text in the footnote):

O seekers, give up the pride of the mind, physical desire, anger, and the company of harmful people. Keep away from them day and night. Pause.

See comfort and pain as equal. See honour and dishonour as equal.

A person who rises above joy and sorrow understands the essence of life.

Leave flattery. Leave slander. Search for the state free of cravings. This path is hard.

Nanak says that only those guided by the Guru come to know it.

(Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Ang 219)

These lines give shape to his spiritual vision. He points directly to the movements of the mind: pride, desire, anger, praise, insult, joy, sorrow.

Each one steers a person into reactions that darken judgement.

Freedom appears when these pulls lose strength.

Insight grows when the mind stops leaning toward applause or shrinking from accusation.

His own life rested on this ground.

He wrote bani in 15 raags. He composed 57 sloks. Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, his son, included them in Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib’s compositions move with restraint. They guide the seeker toward a state where thought gains balance and depth.

The execution under Mughal orders in Chandni Chowk revealed this inner state with startling force. His body fell. His vision held firm. His life showed how spiritual depth can steady a human being when power presses hardest. His martyrdom speaks both to devotees and to those who follow no organised faith.

The shabad in Raag Gauree continues to guide those who seek a life of integrity. It calls for attention to the mind. It asks for an honest look at impulse and reaction. It opens a path that reaches across centuries.

Humanity marks his martyrdom because his message belongs to all.

Footnote 1: ਅਰਥ (ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਦਰਪਨ, ਟੀਕਾਕਾਰ ਪ੍ਰੋਫੈਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸਿੰਘ): ਹੇ ਸੰਤ ਜਨੋ! (ਆਪਣੇ) ਮਨ ਦਾ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਛੱਡ ਦਿਉ। ਕਾਮ ਅਤੇ ਕ੍ਰੋਧ (ਭੀ) ਭੈੜੇ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ (ਵਾਂਗ ਹੀ) ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ (ਭੀ) ਦਿਨ ਰਾਤ (ਹਰ ਵੇਲੇ) ਪਰੇ ਰਹੋ।1। ਰਹਾਉ। (ਹੇ ਸੰਤ ਜਨੋ! ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ) ਸੁਖ ਅਤੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੋਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਕੋ ਜਿਹਾ ਜਾਣਦਾ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਜੇਹੜਾ ਆਦਰ ਤੇ ਨਿਰਾਦਰੀ ਨੂੰ (ਭੀ) ਇਕ ਸਮਾਨ ਜਾਣਦਾ ਹੈ। (ਕੋਈ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਉਸ ਦਾ ਆਦਰ ਕਰੇ ਤਾਂ ਭੀ ਪਰਵਾਹ ਨਹੀਂ, ਜੇ ਕੋਈ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਨਿਰਾਦਰੀ ਕਰੇ ਤਾਂ ਭੀ ਪਰਵਾਹ ਨਹੀਂ) , ਤੇ ਜੇਹੜਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਗ਼ਮੀ ਦੋਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਲੇਪ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ (ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੇ ਵੇਲੇ ਅਹੰਕਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਤੇ ਗ਼ਮੀ ਦੇ ਵੇਲੇ ਘਬਰਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਂਦਾ) ਉਸ ਨੇ ਜਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਜੀਵਨ ਦਾ ਭੇਤ ਸਮਝ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ। (ਹੇ ਸੰਤ ਜਨੋ! ਉਸ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਨੇ ਅਸਲੀਅਤ ਲੱਭ ਲਈ ਹੈ ਜੇਹੜਾ) ਨਾਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੀ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ਾਮਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਨਾਹ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਜੋ ਉਸ ਆਤਮਕ ਅਵਸਥਾ ਦੀ ਸਦਾ ਭਾਲ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਥੇ ਕੋਈ ਵਾਸਨਾ ਪੋਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਕਦੀ। (ਪਰ) ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਇਹ (ਜੀਵਨ-) ਖੇਡ (ਖੇਡਣੀ) ਔਖੀ ਹੈ। ਕੋਈ ਵਿਰਲਾ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸਰਨ ਪੈ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਦਾ ਹੈ।2।1।

Harmeet Shah Singh is a career journalist currently serving as Communications and Advocacy Director at UNITED SIKHS (UK), a charity registered in England and Wales.

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

