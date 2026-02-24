Ranjit Singh (1939 – 2026), Retired RTM

Sardar Ranjit Singh
(Retired RTM)
5.2.1939 – 23.2.2026
Parents: Late Swaran Singh & Late Mata Sharan Kaur (Pusing)
Village: Makhowal
Wife: Late Mdm Santosh
Son & Spouse: Aimran Gurjit Singh & Shazana Karim
Grandchildren: Abraham & Sahara
Sisters & Spouse
Late Sarjit Kaur (Jeeto) & Late Makhan Singh(Singapore)
Late Salvinder Kaur (Shindo) & Late Jagir Singh (Adelaide)
Satwant Kaur (Sita) & Late Hari Singh (Batu Pahat)
Late Harjit Kaur & Pajan Singh (Ipoh)
Brothers & Spouse
Late Jag Singh & Kalwant Kaur ( Ipoh )
Jaginder Singh (Joe) & Kalwant Kaur – Amrit ( Perth )
Sewa Singh & Charan Kaur ( Pusing )
Late Sarjit Singh (Jethe) & Harjit Kaur( New Zealand )
A host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends
LAST RITES
Wednesday, 25th February 2026
10am – 11.30am: Wake and Sukhmani Sahib
12pm: Saskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)
Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA BHOG
Wednesday, 4th March 2026
From 10am to 12pm
Venue: Thaath Nanaksar
(Add: No 15, Jalan SS 3/39, Taman Universiti, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor)
For more information, please contact:
Gurjit 012 644 3647
Joe +614 0105 5209
Pavan 016 551 0148
Sangeeta 012 586 1299
Though you are no longer with us, your kindness, love and beautiful memories will forever remain in our hearts. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.
