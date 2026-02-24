Ranjit Singh (1939 – 2026), Retired RTM

Sardar Ranjit Singh

(Retired RTM)

5.2.1939 – 23.2.2026

Parents: Late Swaran Singh & Late Mata Sharan Kaur (Pusing)

Village: Makhowal

Wife: Late Mdm Santosh

Son & Spouse: Aimran Gurjit Singh & Shazana Karim

Grandchildren: Abraham & Sahara

Sisters & Spouse

Late Sarjit Kaur (Jeeto) & Late Makhan Singh(Singapore)

Late Salvinder Kaur (Shindo) & Late Jagir Singh (Adelaide)

Satwant Kaur (Sita) & Late Hari Singh (Batu Pahat)

Late Harjit Kaur & Pajan Singh (Ipoh)

Brothers & Spouse

Late Jag Singh & Kalwant Kaur ( Ipoh )

Jaginder Singh (Joe) & Kalwant Kaur – Amrit ( Perth )

Sewa Singh & Charan Kaur ( Pusing )

Late Sarjit Singh (Jethe) & Harjit Kaur( New Zealand )

A host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends

LAST RITES

Wednesday, 25th February 2026

10am – 11.30am: Wake and Sukhmani Sahib

12pm: Saskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)

Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG

Wednesday, 4th March 2026

From 10am to 12pm

Venue: Thaath Nanaksar

(Add: No 15, Jalan SS 3/39, Taman Universiti, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

For more information, please contact:

Gurjit 012 644 3647

Joe +614 0105 5209

Pavan 016 551 0148

Sangeeta 012 586 1299

Though you are no longer with us, your kindness, love and beautiful memories will forever remain in our hearts. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.

| Entry: 24 February 2026 | Source: Family

