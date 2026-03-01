New committee at Melaka gurdwara eyes Panjabi school comeback

Dr Mahinder Singh Marne, who recently retired as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, was elected president, serving alongside Gurdial Singh as VP

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka committee for 2026/7. Seated (L-R): Harjan Kaur, Charanjit Kaur, Dr Mahinder Singh, Dalvinder Kaur and Amritpal Singh. Standing (L-R): Jisbir Kaur, Jaswant Singh, Harjit Singh and Gurdave Singh. (Not in picture: Gurdial Singh)

Members of the Gurdwara Sahib Melaka have elected a new committee for the coming year, with plans to revive the gurdwara’s Panjabi school high on its agenda.

Dr Mahinder Singh Marne, who recently retired as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Putra Specialist Hospital Melaka, was elected president after defeating Sarmouk Singh and Amarjit Singh in a three-cornered contest.

Serving alongside him are Gurdial Singh as vice president, Dalvinder Kaur as secretary, Amritpal Singh (Anil) as deputy secretary and Charanjit Kaur as assistant treasurer.

The treasurer’s post ended in a tie, with Inderraj Singh and Manmeet Kaur securing 73 votes each.

Elected committee members are Jisbir Kaur, Gurdave Singh, Harjan Kaur, Jaswant Singh and Harjit Singh.

When contacted, Dr Mahinder said the immediate priority for the new team would be preparations for the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Salaana Yaadgar Semagam, commonly known as the ‘Malacca barsi’, scheduled for May.

The annual programme, held in memory of a former granthi of the Melaka gurdwara and a respected Sikh preacher, is among the largest Sikh gatherings in the region. It draws between 50,000 and 70,000 devotees from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and beyond.

Beyond the major event, the new leadership is also looking inward at community development.

“We also intend to revive the Panjabi school,” Dr Mahinder told Asia Samachar. “We want our next generation to know what Sikhi is, what the Panjabi culture is.”

The proposed revival reflects a broader concern among community leaders about sustaining religious literacy and cultural identity among younger Sikhs. The incoming committee’s mandate, therefore, extends beyond event management to educational renewal and long-term community building.

