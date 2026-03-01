Puan Sri Datin Harwant Kaur (1925 – 2026)

Puan Sri Datin Harwant Kaur

8 October 1925– 28 February 2026

Wife of late Tan Sri G.S.Gill

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

For 100 remarkable years, she walked this earth with strength and grace. Her life was a testament to resilience and unconditional love for her family. She leaves behind generations blessed by her wisdom, her prayers, and her quiet strength.

Forever in our hearts. Forever in His grace.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Lovingly remembered by

Children:

Ranjit Kaur (wife of late Dr Hardial Singh Sidhu) and Premjeet Kaur

Grandchildren/ spouses:

Sharanpreet Kaur/ Dhanny Gomez

Mahaveer Singh Sidhu/ Tasha Chandra

Gursimranjit Kaur/ Raghav Mathur

Great-Grandchildren:

Luca Gomez, Danica Gomez, Aanya Luna Kaur Sidhu, Giana Kaur Mathur

Carers: Lin, Lina and Lilly

And all relatives and friends

LAST RITES

Tuesday, 3rd March 2026

10.30am: Wake at 6A Jalan Gallagher, 50480 K.L

1:30pm: Cortege departs

2:30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at DBKL Crematorium, Cheras, 318, Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, 56100 Kuala Lumpur.

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 7th March, 9.30am – 11.30am

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara, 24, Jln Raja Alang, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur.

The family humbly requests your presence and prayers.

| Entry: 1 March 2026 | Source: Family

