India gets new foreign secretary

Indian ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been named as the next Foreign Secretary, effective 29 Jan 2019. He replaces Vijay Gokhale who will have served his two-year term.

In 2014, he was the Indian ambassador to Bangkok.

During his Thai stint, he was reported to have conducted a major security operation to extricate top Khalistani insurgent Jagtar Singh (Tara).

As part of the secret understanding that Mr. Shringla negotiated, the Thai government launched a nationwide drive that led to Jagtar being caught in Southern Thailand and put on a plane back to India, reports The Hindu.

The foreign secretary, the top diplomat of India who heads MEA’s administrative, is generally held by an IFS officer of the rank of secretary to Government of India.