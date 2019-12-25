Book on Pakistan Sikhs translated into Punjabi

Pakistan Vich Sikh Ate Sikh Sansthawan is the Punjabi translation of the 168-pages ‘Sikhs and Sikh Institutions In Pakistan’ authored by Malaysian-born retired academic Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA|

A book capturing the memories and experiences of more than four dozen Pakistani Sikhs is now available in Punjabi.

Pakistan Vich Sikh Ate Sikh Sansthawan is the Punjabi translation of the 168-pages ‘Sikhs and Sikh Institutions In Pakistan’ authored by Malaysian-born retired academic Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu.

The book, translated by Dr Kulwinder Kaur Minhas, captured the overall picture of the minorities, especially the Sikhs, in Pakistan after they were uprooted from their homes following the partition of British-India in 1947.

It also captured a detailed account of the lives of some 50 Sikhs drawn from all over Pakistan: Punjab, Sindh and North-West Frontier Province.

“I interviewed them in person, some in Pakistan and some in India, around 2014” he told Asia Samachar. The Sikhs in India were met in a remote area in Jammu as well as in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and New Delhi.

Dr Manjit is author of eight books including Sikhs in Malaysia, Sikhs in Thailand and Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia.

Those interested to purchase a copy of the Pakistan Vich Sikh Ate Sikh Sansthawan can contact the author (+60117-2291106) or via the Amritsar-based publisher Singh Brothers.

