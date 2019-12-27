Ajit Singh Kapoor Singh (Retired Army) (1944-2019), Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 27 December 2019 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Final Respects: Cortege will move from residence to Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa at 7am. The final ardaas will be at 1pm before cortege leaves to the crematorium | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 27 December 2019 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Final Respects: Cortege will move from residence to Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa at 7am. The final ardaas will be at 1pm before cortege leaves to the crematorium | Malaysia

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jayhaa cheeree likhi-aa, tayhaa hukam kamaahi.

Ghalay aawah naankaa, saday othe jaahi (SGGS, 1239)

AJIT SINGH A/L KAPOOR SINGH (RETIRED ARMY)

Retired from armed forces of Malaysia at the rank Koperal in 1987. Passed away peacefully on 26 December 2019

Son: Jasvinderjit Singh

Daughter: Arvinderjit Kaur

Son-in-law: Paramjit Singh

Daughter-in-law: Ramani Walathan Nagan

Grandchildren: Jasraj Jit Singh, Harleenjit Kaur, Hansraj Singh

Also missed by relatives and friends.

Saskar/Cremation: 2pm, 27 December 2019 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur,

Final Respects: The final ardaas for Ajit Singh’s will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur, at 1pm,27 December 2019 (Friday) before the cortege leaves to the crematorium.

Note: Ajit Singh will be brought to Tatt Khalsa Gurdwara at 7am, 27 December 2019, for shower and thereafter for relatives and friends to pay their last respects.

Ajit Singh home address: 505, Block B7, Section 2, Wangsa Maju, 53300 Kuala Lumpur.

Contact:

Jasvinderjit Singh 016-978 8222

Paramjit Singh 012-390 0051

| Entry: 27 Dec 2019 | Source: Family