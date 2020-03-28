Klang police arrest 4 Punjabi men for alleged defying MCO, public drunkenness

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Police arrested four Punjabi men for alleged drunkenness in public as well as not complying with the movement control order (MCO) in Klang, Selangor, yesterday (27 March).

It was the tenth day of the partial lockdown ordered by the Malaysian authorities to clampdown the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

The four men in their 30s were picked up from a gazebo in a housing township in Klang allegedly while consuming alcohol, said North Klang police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh in a statement yesterday.

She said they were being investigated for alleged drunkenness in a public place under Section 21 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

The section covers ‘any person found drunk and incapable of taking care of himself, or is guilty of any riotous, disorderly or indecent behaviour, or of persistently soliciting or importuning for immoral purposes in any public road or in any public place or place of public amusement or resort, or in the immediate vicinity of any Court or of any public office or police station or place of worship.’

In the same day, 88 individuals in seven states had been arrested by the authorities for allegedly flouting the MCO, according to a Bernama report.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Mazlan Lazim said 11 men, including nine foreigners, jogging around Mont Kiara were detained for violating the movement control order (MCO). They included two Malaysians, an American, a British national, an Indian national, four Japanese and two South Koreans.

