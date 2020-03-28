Naranjan Kaur Dhillon (1934-2020), Rahang, Seremban

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12 noon, 29 March 2020 (Sunday) at Jalan Kuari Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Cortège leaves Gurdwara Sahib Parliment at 11am | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

NARANJAN KAUR DHILLON D/O LATE SARDAR HARNAM SINGH DHILLON & LATE MATA KARTAR KAUR

(23.10.1934 – 28.03.2020)

Village: Amritsar

Residence: Rahang, Seremban

Brothers, Sisters & In-Laws:

Late Santokh Singh Dhillon

Late DR. Harbhajan Singh Dhillon & Late Sheila

Late Hardial Singh Dhillon

Gurbachan Kaur Gill & Late Darshan Singh Gill

Tehal Singh Dhillon & Sarjit Kaur

Beloved Nephews & Nieces

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 29 March 2020 (Sunday) at Jalan Kuari Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves Gurdwara Sahib Parliment at 11am

Contact:

Tehal Singh 016-3116264

Ravinder Singh 016-6906513

Message from Family: Due to the Covid-19 partial lockdown, we have been advised to keep the funeral a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends. We appreciate the love and support that we have received thus far. We thank you for that.

| Entry: 29 March 2020 | Source: Family