Naranjan Kaur Dhillon (1934-2020), Rahang, Seremban

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
NARANJAN KAUR DHILLON D/O LATE SARDAR HARNAM SINGH DHILLON & LATE MATA KARTAR KAUR
(23.10.1934 – 28.03.2020)
Village: Amritsar
Residence: Rahang, Seremban
Brothers, Sisters & In-Laws:
Late Santokh Singh Dhillon
Late DR. Harbhajan Singh Dhillon & Late Sheila
Late Hardial Singh Dhillon
Gurbachan Kaur Gill & Late Darshan Singh Gill
Tehal Singh Dhillon & Sarjit Kaur
Beloved Nephews & Nieces
Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 29 March 2020 (Sunday) at Jalan Kuari Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Cortège timing: Cortège leaves Gurdwara Sahib Parliment at 11am
Contact:
Tehal Singh 016-3116264
Ravinder Singh 016-6906513
Message from Family: Due to the Covid-19 partial lockdown, we have been advised to keep the funeral a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends. We appreciate the love and support that we have received thus far. We thank you for that.
| Entry: 29 March 2020 | Source: Family
