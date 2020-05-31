11th Sikh Regiment members in New Guinea

Some of the 66 members of the 5th Bn, 11th Sikh Regt, who were freed by US forces from a PoW camp. They had been captured after the fall of Singapore and refused to join Subhas Chandra Bose and the INA. They were moved to New Guinea as slave labour with other PoWs. The Sikh soldiers are playing bridge at the New Guinea Details Depot, awaiting repatriation to India. Port Moresby, New Guinea. 31st May 1944. – Photo: Australian War Memorial

