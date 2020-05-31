Nankana Sahib in the eyes of a Pakistan blogger

READER’S PICK | ‘Living as a minority in Pakistan: Nankana Sahib Vlog’ captures some beautiful scenes at Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak. Lahore-based blogger Miss Chatter uploaded this vlog in July 2018. It is definitely worth a peek. The blogger is a management consultant. Click here.

