Miami hospital gets new plastic surgery chief

By Asia Samachar Team | UNITED STATES |

Dr Devinder Singh joined the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine as chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery and professor of clinical surgery, effective 1 July.

He comes to UM from Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland, where he was the chief and medical director of plastic surgery. Previously, he was associate professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and was also on the part-time faculty at Johns Hopkins Hospital, reports

In 2011, Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley appointed Dr. Devinder to be the only plastic surgeon on the Board of Physicians. The medical board is responsible for protecting public health through efficient licensure, effective discipline, and regulatory promulgation, according to an entry at the hospital’s website.

He specialises in advanced reconstruction after cancer surgery, including microvascular flap breast reconstruction and Mohs reconstruction of the face.

