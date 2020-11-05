Monica Bhatia to lead Essence’s Singapore office

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Media company Essence has appointed Monica Bhatia as the company’s managing director for Singapore.

Bhatia will be responsible for driving continued client-centric innovation in data, analytics and technology, as well as business growth and company culture for Essence in Singapore, the company said in a statement last month.

The economics graduate will continue in her current role as Essence’s senior vice president for APAC client partner, APAC, where she the agency’s Google business across the region.

Essence is a data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM. It uses analytics and technology to create more effective advertising for its clients, which include the likes of Financial Times, Google, NBCUniversal and Scoot in Singapore.

“Brands today are increasingly looking to achieve transformational data-driven growth,” she said the statement.

Prior to joining Essence in 2017, she headed the digital practice for GroupM’s Maxus in APAC, building its product proposition across 14 markets. With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Bhatia has worked on the brand side at L’Oréal and Godrej Group in India, and Dabur in Nepal. She has also held client services and strategic planning roles at creative and media agencies in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.