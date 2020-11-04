Seremban gurdwara raise funds for flash flood victims

Dozens of families, including at least seven Sikh families, were affected by a flash flood at Kampung Singh, Seremban, in the state of Negeri Sembilan today (4 Nov).

It is understood that this was the worst flash flood incident since 1971. There was another such incident in the 1990s, but it was not so bad, a long-time Seremban resident told Asia Samachar.

Gurdwara Saib Seremban (GSB) and local Sikhs came forward to assist the victims. Today, they prepared some 100 meal packets, which they intend to bump up to 150 packets tomorrow.

“We have received calls from many concerned members of public who wish to contribute in cash and kind,” according to note from the GSB.

Hence, they have set up a dedicated bank account for the welfare of the affected residents. The account will operate from Nov 4-30.

ACCOUNT DETAILS:

Name: Gurdwara Sahib Seremban 300 Anniversary Khalsa Welfare Fund

Bank: Standard Chartered Bank:

No: 7211 5652 9902

Donors are asked to state “KG SINGH AID” in their transactions.