Sarinder Kaur @ Cindy (1959-2021), Kuala Lumpur

In Loving Memory

SARINDER KAUR @ CINDY D/O LATE SOHAN SINGH (MALIANA)

3.8.1959 – 2.8.2021

Path da Bhog & Antim Ardas: Saturday, 21 Aug 2021

Live Stream via Youtube at 10am. Click here (https://youtu.be/g-Iow0qGQy0)

Due to the current norm/MCO, the Path Da Bhog will be held among family members at the Gudwara and will be streamed Live via the YouTube link above.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she will always be loved beyond words & missed beyond measure.

Dearly missed by:

Sharonjit Kaur (Daughter),

Harvinder Singh (Son In Law),

Parineet Kaur (Granddaughter),

Gormeet Singh (Brother),

Nirmal Singh (Brother),

Sisters In Law, Brothers In Law,

Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, & Friends

As His Decree is issued,

so is His command obeyed

Those who are sent, come,

O Nanak when they are called back, they depart & go

Jeha Chiri Likhya Teha Hukam Kamaeh,

Ghale Aave Nanaka Sade Uthee Jaaye

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

HER JOURNEY’S JUST BEGUN

Don’t think of her as gone away

her journey’s just begun …

Life holds so many facets,

this earth is only one.

Just think of her as resting

from the sorrows and the tears,

in a place of warmth and comfort

where there are no days or years.

Think how she must be wishing

that we could know today,

how nothing but our sadness

can really pass away.

And think of her as living

in the hearts of those she touched,

for nothing loved is ever lost

and she was loved so much.

We thank everyone for their kind support & prayers.

Contact: +60122335792

| Entry: 20 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

