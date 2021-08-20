A Kiwi lad embraces Sikhi. How do the parents react?

By Anandpreet Kaur | New Zealand |

A 24-year-old Kiwi lad takes us into his home to tell us how his parents reacted when he took amrit, or the Khalsa initiation, four years ago.

Meet Louis Singh Khalsa who became a minor celebrity in the New Zealand Sikh and Indian communities when his photo from his basic defence force training graduation parade went viral in July 2020. Born Louis Talbot, he is believed to be one of the first initiated Sikhs to join the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

In a recent vlog-like video, Louis spoke to his parents and brother on how they felt when he took the step to embrace the Sikh faith.

“We raised you to be independent thinking young people with an open mind to everything and it’s not really a surprise you chose that path. Everybody should choose the path that’s right for them,” said his mother, who was not named in the video.

You can check out the rest of the video here.

RELATED STORY:

“Army is in your blood”, says young Sikh American who joins… (Asia Samachar, 22 May 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |