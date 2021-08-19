Darshan Kaur (1937-2021), Tronoh

DARSHAN KAUR D/O GANDA SINGH

23.1.1937 – 8.8.2021

Husband: Late Inder Singh @ Swarni

Children / Spouses:

Manjit Singh / Sonia Kaur

Amarjit Kaur

Harjit Singh

Karamjit Kaur / Baljandar Singh

Paramjit Kaur / Jasmair Singh

Grandchildren:

Jeeten Raj Singh

Sameeth Raj Singh

Smita Kaur

Khusvinder Singh

Thashvinder Singh

Path da Bhog: 12pm, 22 Aug 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh, Perak

Contact:

Manjit Singh 012 451 2226

Harjit Singh @ Kaka 013 351 8738

“You will always be in our heart”

| Entry: 19 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |