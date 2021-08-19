Darshan Kaur (1937-2021), Tronoh

Path da Bhog: 12pm, 22 Aug 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh, Perak

By -
1
319

DARSHAN KAUR D/O GANDA SINGH

23.1.1937 – 8.8.2021

Husband: Late Inder Singh @ Swarni

Children / Spouses:

Manjit Singh / Sonia Kaur
Amarjit Kaur
Harjit Singh
Karamjit Kaur / Baljandar Singh
Paramjit Kaur / Jasmair Singh

Grandchildren:

Jeeten Raj Singh
Sameeth Raj Singh
Smita Kaur
Khusvinder Singh
Thashvinder Singh

Contact:

Manjit Singh 012 451 2226

Harjit Singh @ Kaka 013 351 8738

“You will always be in our heart”

| Entry: 19 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

