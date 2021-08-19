Darshan Kaur (1937-2021), Tronoh

DARSHAN KAUR D/O GANDA SINGH
23.1.1937 – 8.8.2021
Husband: Late Inder Singh @ Swarni
Children / Spouses:
Manjit Singh / Sonia Kaur
Amarjit Kaur
Harjit Singh
Karamjit Kaur / Baljandar Singh
Paramjit Kaur / Jasmair Singh
Grandchildren:
Jeeten Raj Singh
Sameeth Raj Singh
Smita Kaur
Khusvinder Singh
Thashvinder Singh
Path da Bhog: 12pm, 22 Aug 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh, Perak
Contact:
Manjit Singh 012 451 2226
Harjit Singh @ Kaka 013 351 8738
“You will always be in our heart”
| Entry: 19 Aug 2021 | Source: Family
Condolences to family for their loss with prayers her soul with WAHEGURU JI
Bless all