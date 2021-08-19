Deportation order for man who offered NZ police officer $200 to let him off drink-driving

A man convicted of perverting the course of justice by offering a police officer NZ$200 to let him off drink-driving will be deported, reports Stuff.

Gurwinder Singh, a 27-year-old from India who has lived in New Zealand since 2014, was caught driving with double the legal amount of alcohol in his blood (100 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, against the legal limit of 50mg) in May 2019, according to the report.

Singh – an essential skills work visa holder – pleaded with the police officer to discontinue the process, offering him $200, which was refused, a newly released Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision states, it added.

In December 2020, the report said he was detained for nearly three months pending a court hearing, before being convicted in February. Singh was sentenced to six months’ home detention, ordered to pay $170 in reparation, and disqualified from driving for six months.

