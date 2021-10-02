Turban gift from fallen Sikh deputy family to Sheriff’s Office

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal fell in the line of duty two years ago. Last week, his family presented to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) a turban as they recalled the memory of their fallen hero.

The turban held so much meaning to Sandeep who died on 27 September 2019 when he was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

“Today we honored our fallen brother Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, with a ceremony at @HCSO_Academy where his family presented us with his Sikh turban. In 2015, Deputy Dhaliwal was approved to wear his Sikh religion turban and beard while on duty,” according to an entry at @HCSOTexas dated Sept 24.

Sandeep was Harris County’s first Sikh deputy and garnered national attention for winning approval in 2015 to wear his turban and beard on duty. The religious accommodation policy was a tremendous feat of visibility and honor for Sikhs in Houston and across the nation.He had joined the force in January of 2009 as a detention officer.

Turban presented by the late Deputy Sandeep’s family to Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) – Photo: HSCO

