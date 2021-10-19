I can’t wait for the next installment

Amardeep Singh inspecting a copy of a janamsakhi – Video grab from Allegory’s maiden episode

After numerous teasers over the last couple of years, Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels is finally out.

It is the brainchild of Amardeep Singh, the author of two coffee table books on the lost heritage of the Sikhs in Pakistan Punjab after the partition of the sub-continent in 1947.

But in an age of online streaming services, viewers will not be able to binge watch this docuseries. The producers have made the decision to offer the 24 episodes weekly on www.TheGuruNanak.com. The first episode was aired on October 14.

The series traces Guru Nanak and his loyal companion Bhai Mardana’s travels across nine countries – India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tibet, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq.

Much of the source material for the documentary is derived from the janamsakhis, literally life narratives which are hagiographic accounts of Guru Nanak’s life with the first appearing about 65 years after his passing.

Naturally the first stop is Guru Nanak’s birthplace, originally called Rai Bol de Talwandi but now known as Nankana Sahib, literally the coming of Nanak.

In the first episode, Allegory visits several historical gurdwaras associated with key events in Guru Nanak’s life at Nankana Sahib including Gurdwara Janam Asthan – which was constructed to mark the place where Guru Nanak was born in 1469.

Other stops include Gurdwara Bal Lila where Guru Nanak used to play as a young boy, Gurdwara Patti Sahib where he received his early education and Gurdwara Mal Ji Sahib where a cobra allegedly provided shade to him.

At this point, Amardeep remarks that the acceptance or negation of myths and legends associated with Guru Nanak should not overshadow the philosophical message he was striving to spread through his travels – the oneness of humanity and creation.

Amardeep also interviews Rai Saleem Bhatti, the 19th generation descendant of the Muslim landlord during Guru Nanak’s time, Rai Bular. He was a great benefactor of the Guru and recognised the young Nanak’s greatness early on.

So should you watch it? Yes, you should. Although many Sikhs may be familiar with the key events in Guru Nanak’s life, Allegory features stunning visuals, thanks to the use of drone technology.

The docuseries does a good job too of marrying information on Guru Nanak’s life with appropriate verses composed by him in the Guru Granth Sahib Ji. I can’t wait for the next instalment.

