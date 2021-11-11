Reader’s Pick: Punjabi song Mundiya by Pakistan duo

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

A reader shared a link to Punjabi song Mundiya by Pakistan duo Quratulain Balouch and Ali Sethi. It gives voice to the flirtatious banter between two playful characters from the 1980s film Mukhra. QB, as she’s popularly known, became popular for her title track Woh Humsafar Tha in Hum TV’s serial Humsafar. In 2016, she made her debut in Bollywood with song “Kaari Kaari” in film Pink. Ali Sethi is a Pakistani writer and musician whose debut novel, The Wish Maker, was published in 2009. Enjoy! Click here.

