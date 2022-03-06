Spotted Online: Reading the wedding ‘sikhiya’





By Harjinder Singh Dilgeer | Spotted Online |

In good old days, during marriage ceremony, a ‘sikhiya’ (ਸਿੱਖਿਆ) was read (in the form of a poem) by brother or any other relative of the bride. I had the privilege of reading ਸਿੱਖਿਆ for my elder sister Jaswant Kaur. (I had prepared this ਸਿੱਖਿਆ by copying and editing some other ਸਿੱਖਿਆ; ਨਕਲ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ).

Added in comment section later: ਛੋਟੇ ਵਡਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲਿਖੀ ਸਿਖਿਆ ਪੜ੍ਹਦੇ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਸੀ। ਸਿਖਿਆ ਪੜ੍ਹਦੇ ਸੀ ਦੇਂਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ।

