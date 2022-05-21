Mata Tej Kaur (1934 – 2022), Formerly Sg Chua, Kajang

MATA TEJ KAUR D/O LATE ARJAN SINGH SANDHU

1934 – 2022

Husband: Late Pritam Singh Sidhu @ Kajang

Children:

Selmindar Kaur (Canada)

Faridah @ Paramjeet

Late Sarjit Kaur (Australia)

Late Jaswant Singh Sidhu

Gardeer Kaur @ Dialo

Gurchan Singh Sidhu

Also will be missed by her 14 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren

Path da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru from 10 AM to 12 PM on Sunday, 29th of May 2022

Contact:

Dialo 012 724 2812

Dave Singh 012 516 9058

Jasdev Singh 012 733 8900

You may be gone from our sight but never from our heart, as your memories would live in our heart eternally. We cherish all of your sacrifices, care, concern and genuine love that you have given out with no conditions. We thank you for everything that you have done for us though no words could justify it. Wherever you are, we know you are in a much better place. We will forever be grateful and thankful for every imprints of your presence that you left in our life.

﻿

| Entry: 21 May 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here