





Satvir Kaur in a Southampton City Council proceeding – Photo: Satvir Kaur Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Southampton elects Satvir Kaur as council leader, makes history as first female Sikh leader

Southampton City Council made history when Satvir Kaur was elected as its new leader yesterday (12 May).

“So it’s official! Today I got formally elected as Southampton’s new Council Leader! First person of colour to lead the council and first female Sikh Leader in the Country. Thank you Southampton for making history,” she shared in a social media posting yesterday (19 May).

Satvir graduated in History and Politics from the University of Southampton and then studied law at Southampton Solent University. She is currently working in publishing and helping run a local fabric business. She is a trustee for local charity Relate Solent, according to information at the council’s website.

