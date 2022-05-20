Sikhs Unite with Muslims Against White Supremacy







After the events 9/11, Sikh and Muslim Americans suddenly faced a huge upsurge in hate incidents. In Arizona, Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh man, was shot and killed at his gas station by a white assailant who reportedly declared he wanted to “go out and shoot some towel-heads.” New York student, Harwinder Singh, reflects on how acts of solidarity have changed his life.

This story is part of the May 19th Project, which promotes solidarity within Asian and Pacific Island communities and with all communities.

