Bhajan Kaur Sardara Singh (1952 – 2022), Melaka

BHAJAN KAUR SARDARA SINGH

We pray heaven is everything you dreamt it to be,

We pray you’re safe and free of pain.

We pray you have heard every word we had said,

We will love you forever.

Till we meet again..

Sukhmani Sahib: 26 May 2022 (Thursday) at No 29, Jalan Siakap 3, Taman Permatang Pasir Perdana at 3pm – 5pm

Path da Bhog: 27 May 2022 (Friday) at Gurdwara Sahib Melaka at 10am – 12pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Daughters and Son

Charanjeet Kaur

Premjeet Kaur

Ranjeet Kaur

Rivender kaur

Manjit Kaur

Shaminder Kaur

Gursharan Kaur

Daljit Kaur

Dalvinder Singh

Son-in-laws

Late Sarjeet Singh

Shivvase Chand Sharma

Late Sukhvinderjit Singh

Late Tharmash Singh

Raja Ranjit Singh

Daugther-in-law

Harpreet Kaur

Grandsons

Calvinderjit Singh

Ashvinderjeet Singh

Navinderjit Singh

Melvinderjit Singh

Harvinderjit Singh

Tashvin Sharma

Sanjeef Singh

Granddaughters

Harjeet Kaur (harien)

Ashvinajeet Kaur

Reshveenajeet Sharma

Roshni Sharma

Gurshreenjit Kaur

Amarpreeth kaur

Shanaya Kaur

Great Grandsons

Nirmaljeet Singh Bains

Aryaan Singh Bains

Gurharshveer Singh

Yashveer Singh

Great Granddaughter

Tashlynder Kaur

Contact

Dalvinder Singh (son) 016 – 251 0553

Riven Mira 0111 – 880 8008

Daljit Kaur (daughter) 017 – 933 8002



| Entry: 20 May 2022 | Source: Family



