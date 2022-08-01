Surinder Singh Parmar (1955 – 2022), Founding member of Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia

SURINDER SINGH PARMAR

Founding member of Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia

20.6.1955 – 30.7.2022

Son of Late Sardar Gurbux Singh Parmar & Late Mata Sheila Rani

Passed away peacefully on 30th July 2022.

Leaving behind beloved:

Sisters / Spouses:

Sharan Parmar / Late Dr Harcharanjit Singh (Founding members of Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia)

Paramjeet Thind / Jasbeer Singh Thind

Brothers / Spouses:

Rajendar Parmar / Asmah

Jasbinder Singh / Jasjit Kaur

Nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his loss.

Last Respect: 1st August 2022 (Monday) from 10am onwards at JalanLoke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, followed by cremation at 12 noon at the same place.

Sehaj Path da Bhog and Langgar on 13th August 2022 (Saturday) from 10am to 12 noon at Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor, Kuala Lumpur

Contact :

016-2119911 (Pardeep Singh)

012-3990365 (Jasbinder Singh)

He never looked for praises. He was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoken, his want’s very few and most of the time his worries went unspoken too …

He was there … A firm foundation through all our storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife.

A true friend we could turn to, when times were good and bad. Generous to a fault, loving, always there at the drop of a hat, always going that extra mile.

We cherish you. We honour you. You will be sadly missed.

One of our greatest blessings. This man that we called Su.

Cheers. Till we meet again, adieu.

Entry: 1 Aug 2022

