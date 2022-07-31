Vintage Austin star attraction at Sikh traditional wedding – Report

Stanley Yeong (at the wheels) and wedding couple Major Manvikram Singh Gill and Manpreet Kaur (in back seat) join Rear-Admiral (Rtd) Tan Sri K. Thanabalasingam (left), Major-General (Rtd) Datuk Toh Choon Siang (seated right, front) and the other multi-racial guests at the Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Police Training Centre in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — Pic: ADRIAN DAVID/NSTP



By Adrian David | NST | Malaysia |

KUALA LUMPUR: An 80-year-old vintage car brought plenty of aplomb to the traditional sikh wedding of a couple.

The ribbon-decorated Austin 8, belonging to Stanley Yeong, 66, equally attracted attention when regal-looking Major Manvikram Singh Gill and the fabulously attired Manpreet Kaur arrived in it to celebrate their wedding at the Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol at the Police Training Centre in Jalan Semarak.

The car was used to symbolically ferry the couple from the main entrance of the police training centre, to the Sikh temple.

Also adding flavour to the event were the presence of a multi-racial blend of local and foreign guests, who donned Punjabi attire, the traditional men’s turban and women’s veil.

Among them were the country’s first local Royal Malaysian Navy chief Rear-Admiral (Rtd) Tan Sri K. Thanabalasingam, former Army Division One commander Major-General (Rtd) Datuk Toh Choon Siang and wife Datin Shirley Toh, Army Western Field Command chief-of-staff Brig-Gen Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng, Royal Thai Air Force air attache Group Captain Alongkot Tamprasert, Australian assistant defence adviser Cdr Michael Doncaster and wife Sandy Doncaster, Army Training and Doctrine command headquarters chief-of-staff Col Jagjit Singh and wife Kiran Kaur, and Brazilian ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ resident Petra de Meneses Campozana.

Manvikram, 31, son of Baldev Singh, and Jesbir Kaur, is a Royal Medical and Dental Corps pharmacist at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju, while Manpreet, daughter to Lt Col (Rtd) Gurmit Singh and Ranjit Kaur, is an instructional designer with TDCX at Menara Bank Rakyat in Brickfields.

