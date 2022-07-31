Harmeet Singh Panesar (1980 – 2022), New Zealand

In Loving Memory

HARMEET SINGH PANESAR

11.10.1980 – 28.7.2022

CEO of HOMEBASE STAGE STYLE & INTERIORS, NEW ZEALAND

Son of Late Sardar Surjit Singh Panesar (Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

Passed away suddenly on 28 July 2022 in New Zealand

Leaving behind beloved:

Mother: Mukhtiar Kaur

Wife: Sarjit Kaur

Daughter: Samreet Kaur Panesar

Brothers / Spouses:

Gurmit Singh / Bhajan Kaur

Paramjit Singh / Balbinder Kaur (deceased)

Updesh Singh / Harjit Kaur

Sisters / Spouses:

Kuldip Kaur / Ranjit Singh

Jagjit Kaur / Munin Naidu

Bhupinder Kaur

Mother-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nephews, Nieces, Uncles, Aunties and a host of relatives and friends to mourn their loss.

Funeral service at Manukau Memorial Gardens, NZ, on 1 Aug 2022 (Monday), 13:00 to 15:00

Sehaj Path da Bhog and Langgar on 7 Aug 2022 (Sunday), from 13:00 to 16:00, at Begumpura Sikh Temple, Papakura, NZ

Contact:

03-76628613 (Residence)

016 – 2161436 (Bhajan)

Live streaming of funeral service on 1 Aug 2022 (8am NZ / 4am Malaysia). Click here.

| Entry: 31 July 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

