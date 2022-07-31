Harmeet Singh Panesar (1980 – 2022), New Zealand

In Loving Memory
HARMEET SINGH PANESAR
11.10.1980 – 28.7.2022
CEO of HOMEBASE STAGE STYLE & INTERIORS, NEW ZEALAND
Son of Late Sardar Surjit Singh Panesar (Petaling Jaya, Selangor)
Passed away suddenly on 28 July 2022 in New Zealand
Leaving behind beloved:
Mother: Mukhtiar Kaur
Wife: Sarjit Kaur
Daughter: Samreet Kaur Panesar
Brothers / Spouses:
Gurmit Singh / Bhajan Kaur
Paramjit Singh / Balbinder Kaur (deceased)
Updesh Singh / Harjit Kaur
Sisters / Spouses:
Kuldip Kaur / Ranjit Singh
Jagjit Kaur / Munin Naidu
Bhupinder Kaur
Mother-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, Nephews, Nieces, Uncles, Aunties and a host of relatives and friends to mourn their loss.
Funeral service at Manukau Memorial Gardens, NZ, on 1 Aug 2022 (Monday), 13:00 to 15:00
Sehaj Path da Bhog and Langgar on 7 Aug 2022 (Sunday), from 13:00 to 16:00, at Begumpura Sikh Temple, Papakura, NZ
Contact:
03-76628613 (Residence)
016 – 2161436 (Bhajan)
Live streaming of funeral service on 1 Aug 2022 (8am NZ / 4am Malaysia). Click here.
| Entry: 31 July 2022 | Source: Family
