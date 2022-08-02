Savinder Kaur grabs gold for last hurrah at Asean University Games

GOLDEN GIRL: Savinder Kaur wins gold for 1,500m women at the Asean University Games (AUG) 2022 in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

Malaysian national middle distance runner Savinder Kaur bagged a gold and a bronze at her final appearance at the Asean University Games (AUG) 2022 in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

On Monday (July 29), Savinder had to battle diarrhoea and the heat when she stepped forward for 1,5000m women’s finals at Sisaket Rajabhai Stadium.

She managed to overcome both hurdles to win the gold and clock her personal best 2:08.85s, slicing off about 2 seconds from her previous personal best.

“It is a grand farewell as this is my last AUG. Despite the problem, I just ran as fast as I could to win my first regional title,” the 25-year old athlete was quoted in the News Straits Times. “I hope to build on this effort for next year’s Sea Games in Cambodia.”

“Thank you God for getting me through hard times,: she shared on the social media.

Savinder has surpassed the Sea Games silver medal qualifying mark of 2:09.99.

In May, Savinder who won her first ever medal in the SEA Games when the Selangor athlete clocked a personal best time of 2:10.24 to bag bronze in the women’s 800m in Hanoi. Her previous best time was 2:10.45 she did in the Philippines SEA Games in 2019.

Earlier, Savinder won a bronze in the 1,500m race.

