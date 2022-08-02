In Loving Memory: Sarjit Singh Dhaliwal (Situ)

BARSI PATH DA PHOG

In Loving Memory of

SARJIT SINGH DHALIWAL (SITU)

Departed on 16th August 2020

How well he fell asleep!

Like some proud river,

Widening towards the sea;

Calmly and grandly,

Silently and deep,

Life joined eternity.

Path Da Phog will be held on 13 August 2022 (Saturday), 10am-12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Deeply Missed by Wife, Siblings, Nephews, ‘Nieces

| Entry: 2 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

