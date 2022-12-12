Mithi Yaad: Harjit Singh Randhawa (1944 – 2022), Former Secretary, Gurdwara Sahib Taiping

FIRST BARSI

Please Join Us In Mithi Yaad For Our Dearest Father

SARDAR HARJIT SINGH RANDHAWA

S/O LATE SARDAR RATTAN SINGH & MATA GURNAM KAUR

BELOVED WIFE

LATE HERBHAJAN KAUR (PAJNA) D/O LATE SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH

A gentle, loving husband and father, adoring and devoted grandfather, inspiring mentor-educator and a warm and benevolent soul to all who knew him

KIRTAN & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG WILL BE HELD AT GURDWARA SAHIB TAIPING ON SUNDAY 8 JANUARY 2023 FROM 10AM – 12NOON

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

Forever will be loved and cherished by his Daughters, Son in Laws, Grandchildren, Siblings & In Laws, Nephews & Nieces, a Host of Relatives & Great Friends

Contact: Kiran 012 904 4567

