First Sikh American steps into California state assembly

Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bains – Photo: Bains website

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Family doctor Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bains made history when when she won the race for the California State Assembly on Nov 8.

Last week, on Dec 5, the daughter of an Indian immigrant was sworn in, making her the first Sikh American and woman of Indian American descent to be elected to the California Legislature, hailing from the 35th District.

“The people of Kern County wanted change and supported our efforts to create healthier communities and safer neighborhoods, deliver clean water and cleaner air, and provide greater economic opportunity for all our families so that every child of the Valley has a shot at the American Dream,” she said in a statement upon winning.

Growing up as a girl in Delano, she said that she could not have imagined that one day she would have the title of “Doctor,” let alone “Assemblywoman.”

“But at my core I’m still just a daughter of the Valley who was lucky enough to go away to medical school and return to serve the community I call home – a community rich in culture, diversity and proud valley values.

“I’m also proud to be the first woman of Indian American descent and first Sikh to be elected to the California Legislature. I’m honored and mindful of what this historic achievement means to both my ancestors and the younger generation – who will hopefully be inspired to break barriers and pursue dreams of their own,” she said.

Bains won her first campaign for public office with an overwhelming margin.

The daughter of immigrant parents from India, Dr. Bains grew up in in the Valley. She watched her father build a business, starting as an auto mechanic and ultimately owning successful car dealerships. After college, Jasmeet worked with her father before pursuing her career in medicine, according to her profile at her campaign website.

After graduating from medical school, Jasmeet returned home and completed her residency at Clinica Sierra Vista in Kern County, choosing to work in underserved healthcare settings to increase access to healthcare. Today, she serves as Medical Director at Bakersfield Recovery Services overseeing substance abuse, addiction, and mental health rehabilitation.

She was appointed by then Governor Brown to the California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission and was awarded the 2019 Hero of Family Medicine by the California Academy of Family Physicians, and the 2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Award from the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.

“Day 1 and I already introduced my first bill outlining a State Taskforce on Illegal Fentanyl to bring experts to the table to address our growing fentanyl crisis. In my career I have witnessed the horrific effects of illegal fentanyl on my community and look forward to promptly addressing our growing crisis,” according to an entry at her social media platform.

The California State Legislature is a bicameral state legislature consisting of a lower house, the California State Assembly, with 80 members; and an upper house, the California State Senate, with 40 members. Dr Bains is part of the Democratic Party team that controls both the houses.

Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bains flanked by her parents at the swearing in ceremony on 5 Dec 2022

RELATED STORY:

Two Sikhs join new Ontario cabinet (Asia Samachar, 26 June 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.