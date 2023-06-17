Kaka Singh (1945 -2023), Ex-Telekom Malaysia

KAKA SINGH S/O LATE GURABAK SINGH GILL

14.6.1945 -16.6.2023

(Ex-Telekom Malaysia)

Village: Mehna

Leaving behind beloved

Wife: Late Harthial Kaur d/o Late Toki Nagindar Singh Cheema

Children, Grandchildren, Son-in-law, Family & Friends

Last respect at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium) Kuala Lumpur on 18 June 2023 (Sunday) from 11.00am to 12.30pm followed by funeral at the same venue between 12.30pm to 1.00pm

Path da Bhog: 25 June 2023 (Sunday), from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Baljit 012 643 4538

Rajinder 017 230 6743

Entry: 17June 2023 | Source: Family

