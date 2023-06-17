Kaka Singh (1945 -2023), Ex-Telekom Malaysia

KAKA SINGH S/O LATE GURABAK SINGH GILL
14.6.1945 -16.6.2023
(Ex-Telekom Malaysia)
Village: Mehna
Leaving behind beloved
Wife: Late Harthial Kaur d/o Late Toki Nagindar Singh Cheema
Children, Grandchildren, Son-in-law, Family & Friends
Last respect at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium) Kuala Lumpur on 18 June 2023 (Sunday) from 11.00am to 12.30pm followed by funeral at the same venue between 12.30pm to 1.00pm
Path da Bhog: 25 June 2023 (Sunday), from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Baljit 012 643 4538
Rajinder 017 230 6743
| Entry: 17June 2023 | Source: Family
