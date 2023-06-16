Giani Raghubir Singh new jathedar of Akal Takht

By Asia Samachar | Punjab |

Giani Raghubir Singh has been appointed as the new jathedar of the Akal Takht, taking over from Giani Harpreet Singh who has been holding the position in an acting capacity since 2018.

Harpreet will continue to serve as Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami made the announcement after a meeting yesterday. It is understood that Harpreet was on a foreign tour when the announcement was made.

Raghubir was previously the jathedar of Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib.

