Kuldip Singh Sambhi (1934 – 2023), Penang – Syarikat Gurcharan Singh

MR KULDIP SINGH SAMBHI (PENANG – SYARIKAT GURCHARAN SINGH)

25.2.1934 – 15.6.2023

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 15th June 2023

Last Respects: 9:30am to 12:30pm, 16th June 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur

Cremation / Saskaar: 1pm, 16th June 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)

Location links:

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Path da Bhog: To be updated

Leaving behind, beloved:

Wife: Late Madam Balbir Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Datin Parminder Kaur / Datuk Jarnail Singh Daliwal

Aqbal Singh Sambhi / Dr Ravinder Kaur

Harpal Singh Sambhi / Annie Koh Puay Hong

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Dr Kirenjit Kaur / Sandeep Singh Gill

Harsheenarit Kaur

Dr Sandesh Kaur Sambhi / Dr Sanjiv Nair

Roshan Singh Sambhi

Sharan Kaur Sambhi

Simren Kaur Sambhi

Paul Aman Singh Sambhi

Sonia Kaur Sambhi

David Sanjay Singh Sambhi

Aaron Deepak Singh Sambhi

Great Grandchildren:

Yasha Sambhi Nair

Leela Sambhi Nair

Aarav Singh

Contact:

Datuk Jarnail Singh Daliwal (+6012 203 1656)

Sandeep Singh Gill (+6012 686 6871)

The family wishes to express their heartful thanks and appreciation to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and advice during this difficult time. Special thanks to the dedicated care and support provided by Madam Sulochana and the staff of Lotus Care Premium Assisted Living for Nanaji.

| Entry: 15 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here