Kuldip Singh Sambhi (1934 – 2023), Penang – Syarikat Gurcharan Singh

MR KULDIP SINGH SAMBHI (PENANG – SYARIKAT GURCHARAN SINGH)
25.2.1934 – 15.6.2023
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 15th June 2023
Last Respects: 9:30am to 12:30pm, 16th June 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur
Cremation / Saskaar: 1pm, 16th June 2023 (Friday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)
Location links:
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
Path da Bhog: To be updated
Leaving behind, beloved:
Wife: Late Madam Balbir Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Datin Parminder Kaur / Datuk Jarnail Singh Daliwal
Aqbal Singh Sambhi / Dr Ravinder Kaur
Harpal Singh Sambhi / Annie Koh Puay Hong
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Dr Kirenjit Kaur / Sandeep Singh Gill
Harsheenarit Kaur
Dr Sandesh Kaur Sambhi / Dr Sanjiv Nair
Roshan Singh Sambhi
Sharan Kaur Sambhi
Simren Kaur Sambhi
Paul Aman Singh Sambhi
Sonia Kaur Sambhi
David Sanjay Singh Sambhi
Aaron Deepak Singh Sambhi
Great Grandchildren:
Yasha Sambhi Nair
Leela Sambhi Nair
Aarav Singh
Contact:
Datuk Jarnail Singh Daliwal (+6012 203 1656)
Sandeep Singh Gill (+6012 686 6871)
The family wishes to express their heartful thanks and appreciation to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and advice during this difficult time. Special thanks to the dedicated care and support provided by Madam Sulochana and the staff of Lotus Care Premium Assisted Living for Nanaji.
| Entry: 15 June 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here