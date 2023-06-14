Bachan Kaur Sidhu (1922 – 2023), Taman Perak, Ipoh

SARDARNI BACHAN KAUR SIDHU

Wife of Late Sardar Mahinder Singh Sidhu

JANUARY 9TH 1922 – JUNE 14TH 2023

Last respect at residence No 9, Lintasan Perajurit 2, Taman Perak, Ipoh on 15 June 2023 (Thursday) from 10am onwards

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 15 June 2023 (Thursday) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham

Daughters & Spouses:

Late Sardarni Ajmer Kaur & Late Sardar Bogha Singh Dhaliwal

Sarjit Kaur (Sita) & Charan Singh Gill

Late Sardarni Pharpur Kaur Sidhu

Dr. Inderjit Kaur Sidhu PMP

Dr. Tej Kaur Sidhu

Grandson, Granddaughters & Spouses, Great Grandchildren and Relatives.

For further information please contact

Dr. Inderjit Kaur +6013 521 9331

Dr. Tej Kaur +6014 308 4927

| Entry: 14 June 2023 | Source: Family

