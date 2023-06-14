Bachan Kaur Sidhu (1922 – 2023), Taman Perak, Ipoh

SARDARNI BACHAN KAUR SIDHU
Wife of Late Sardar Mahinder Singh Sidhu
JANUARY 9TH 1922 – JUNE 14TH 2023
Last respect at residence No 9, Lintasan Perajurit 2, Taman Perak, Ipoh on 15 June 2023 (Thursday) from 10am onwards
Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 15 June 2023 (Thursday) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham
Daughters & Spouses:
Late Sardarni Ajmer Kaur & Late Sardar Bogha Singh Dhaliwal
Sarjit Kaur (Sita) & Charan Singh Gill
Late Sardarni Pharpur Kaur Sidhu
Dr. Inderjit Kaur Sidhu PMP
Dr. Tej Kaur Sidhu
Grandson, Granddaughters & Spouses, Great Grandchildren and Relatives.
For further information please contact
Dr. Inderjit Kaur +6013 521 9331
Dr. Tej Kaur +6014 308 4927
Entry: 14 June 2023 | Source: Family
