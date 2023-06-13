AirAsia X to resume Amritsar flights from September 2023 – Report

Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. – PHOTO SARJIT KAUR/MALAYSIA

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

AirAsia X plans to resume Kuala Lumpur – Amritsar service from September 2023, reports Aeroroutes. The route was last served regularly until April 2020. The low cost airline will operate plans to schedule four weekly scheduled flights with Airbus A330-300 aircraft, reports the website which tracks worldwide airline schedule and network changes.

A check on AirAsia’s website showed results for KL-Amritsar flights in September, with return fares of about RM700 without seat confirmation or meals. Do add RM20 for one helping of the Hyderabadi vegetable biryani.

AirAsia first flew KL-Amritsar on Aug 17, 2018, was flown by Capt Paramjeet Singh and first officer Jovinder Singh.

Amritsar is a popular destination for Sikhs. Its home to the Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, one of the most visited gurdwaras in the world.

