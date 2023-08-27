PASUM Alumni’s sensational university reunion

By Meninder Kaur Jessy | Malaysia |

The alumni of Persatuan Agama Sikh Universiti Malaya, also known as PASUM, held a grand reunion on June 24, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

It was not an easy journey organising the event. But the persistence and patience of the organising team members managed to gather some 150 members which I consider a great achievement. And it turned out to a memorable event.

My fellow committee members and I managed to get in touch with our super duper seniors from way back in 1960s to our juniors from batch 2023 who are currently students at the university.

This is the second reunion that I’m organising. The first, in 2014, was equally a great success.

The plan was to have the second reunion in 2020. But the Covid-19 pandemic had put the plans on hold. It was a challenging moment for all of us. The pandemic made us realise life is too short and we must make it a point to meet up. The reunion idea became all the more pressing.

Since the first reunion, we have lost many batchmates, both seniors and juniors. On the bright side, since the 2014 get together, many have become parents and grandparents, while some got married. Obviously, there is so much catching up to do, so many stories to share.

The event began with speeches.

I had the honour to represent the dedicated and passionate organising team that had worked tirelessly to bring the remarkable event to fruition. The team included Kuljit Kaur, Kiran Pannu, Harijit Singh and Mahesh Biaspal.

Next on the stage was the first PASUM president Mr Randhir Singh from the batch of 1977 Arts Faculty.

“I used to say that Punjabis are merely not all Sikhs but Muslim and Hindus, too,” he said, adding that the association was a platform for Punjabi speaking students to mingle and participate in cultural activities.

There were dance performances from the batches of 80s, 90s and 2023. We also had singing, lucky draws, games (best dress male and female), music, dancing and a spread of delicious North Indian food spread at the Havelly KL.

“The Reunion Dinner was indeed a great opportunity to catch up with over five decades of lost friends,” said Mr Raghbir Singh, our most senior alumni who was present at the event. He hails from Batch 1969.

He added: “The evening was fun-filled and enjoyable with talented mates putting up great entertainment. This bonding was well organised and really memorable.”

The next super senior was Ms Ranjit Kaur (Batch 1970). From Batch 1977, we had Mr Surjeet Singh, Dato Mahinder Singh, Mr Randhir Singh and Ms Jas Bir Kaur.

We had the pleasure of the company of retired topcop Dato Seri Amar Singh and Mr Paramjit Singh from Batch 1978. Batch 1979 were represented by Prof. Dr. Kuldip Kaur, Dato Jagjit Singh, Datin Dr Paramjeet Kaur and Mr Germail Singh.

Best Dress Male award goes to Mahesh Biaspal (dressed as Dev Anand) and Best Dress Female to Reshvinder Kaur (dressed as Zeenat Aman), as per out theme

“It was a joyous and fun filled evening,” said Mr Germail Singh. “The event provided the perfect opportunity for the UM Punjabi graduates to renew acquaintances and make some new friends. The Reunion was well organised and our heartiest thanks to the OC. Looking forward to the next gathering.”

Ms Kuljinder Kaur, from Batch 1981, noted that the PASUM Alumni reunion was a nostalgic and vibrant night with lots of screams, laughter, cheers but also sadness, remembering some of the past univerisity mates.

“The hall was abuzz with non-stop chatter, clinking of glasses and clicking of cameras as we were entertained by our very own talented mates and many went home with added grins on their faces having won prizes at the lucky draw!” she said.

And, as mentioned earlier, we also had competitions. The Best Dress Male award went to Mahesh Biaspal (Batch 1993) while the Best Dress Female was won by Reshvinder Kaur (Batch 1995). Congratulations!

The evening was made all the more memorable with Mr Gagjit aka Azmi Abdullah (Batch 1983) kicking off the reunion with a dance, taking everybody back to the university days. Mr Balvinder Singh sang a beautiful oldie number while Ms Pardeep Kaur and her team sang korria /tappay. The day was livened up further by a dance performance by Ms Tanisha (Batch 2023).

Then we had a special dance competition game. Here, three ladies were challenged to dance to a song chosen impromptu by the deejay. That certainly turned the heat on, with Ms Ammetta Malhotra emerging the winner.

Meninder Kaur Jessy (2nd from left) and the PASUM Alumni reunion 2023 organising team

Batch 1991 took home the special gift for being the batch with the highest attendance at the event. Not sure if they had such attendance record for classes more than three decades ago, though.

The evening then went on with Mr Surjeet Singh singing. Once the dance floor opened, Suniljit Sarkaria and team danced to a medley, maintaining the momentum of the evening.

The gathering was truly a celebration of not just the years we spent on campus, but also a reflection of the transformative journey each one of us embarked upon since then. Let us continue to stay connected, to support one another, and to give back in whatever way we can.

Here’s to the past we cherish, the present we embrace, and the future we eagerly anticipate. Farewell, until we meet again.

