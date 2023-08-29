Kapoor Kaur (1932 – 2023), Setapak

MATA KAPOOR KAUR JI

D/O LATE KEHAR SINGH & THE WIFE OF THE LATE DEWA SINGH GILL

29.9.1932 – 28.8.2023

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the Late Mata Kapoor Kaur Ji D/O Late Kehar Singh & the wife of the Late Dewa Singh Gill, Setapak has passed on early morning around 9.30am, Monday (28th August 2023)

She was fondly called “Ma” by not only her sons and spouses, but also by her grandchildren & great grandchildren alike.

We were truly blessed to have you with us for almost a century & you shall remain with us forever.

Our Ma: A circle of strength founded on faith, joined in love & kept by GOD.

Wife of the Late Dewa Singh Gill, Mehna

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Shalina Kaur/Amarjit Singh Balia

Sharanjit Kaur/Kalwant Singh Bhatt

Jasvinder Kaur

Karenjit Kaur

Harvinjit Kaur/Harjit Singh Sandhu

Harpreet Kaur/Kalvinder Singh Sidhu

Manbir Singh Gill

Jaspreet Singh Gill

Great Grandchildren:

Jaideep Singh Bhatt

Kireth Kaur Bhatt

Jaysaihaj Singh Balia

Simreth Kaur Bhatt

Harkaayraa Kaur Balia

Prabhveer Singh Sandhu

Varseerat Kaur Sandhu

Last respects will be held at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, from 10am-12noon.

Saskaar at the same place at 12pm

Paath da Bhog: To be updated

For further information, please contact :

Sukhbir Singh (012-6545754)

Manbir Singh (016-3827029)

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 28 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here