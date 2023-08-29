Kapoor Kaur (1932 – 2023), Setapak

MATA KAPOOR KAUR JI
D/O LATE KEHAR SINGH & THE WIFE OF THE LATE DEWA SINGH GILL
It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the Late Mata Kapoor Kaur Ji D/O Late Kehar Singh & the wife of the Late Dewa Singh Gill, Setapak has passed on early morning around 9.30am, Monday (28th August 2023)
She was fondly called “Ma” by not only her sons and spouses, but also by her grandchildren & great grandchildren alike.
We were truly blessed to have you with us for almost a century & you shall remain with us forever.
Our Ma: A circle of strength founded on faith, joined in love & kept by GOD.
Wife of the Late Dewa Singh Gill, Mehna
Grandchildren / Spouse:
Shalina Kaur/Amarjit Singh Balia
Sharanjit Kaur/Kalwant Singh Bhatt
Jasvinder Kaur
Karenjit Kaur
Harvinjit Kaur/Harjit Singh Sandhu
Harpreet Kaur/Kalvinder Singh Sidhu
Manbir Singh Gill
Jaspreet Singh Gill
Great Grandchildren:
Jaideep Singh Bhatt
Kireth Kaur Bhatt
Jaysaihaj Singh Balia
Simreth Kaur Bhatt
Harkaayraa Kaur Balia
Prabhveer Singh Sandhu
Varseerat Kaur Sandhu
Last respects will be held at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, from 10am-12noon.
Saskaar at the same place at 12pm
Paath da Bhog: To be updated
For further information, please contact :
Sukhbir Singh (012-6545754)
Manbir Singh (016-3827029)
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 28 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
